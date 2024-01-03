The Easy Way To Prevent Jell-O Shots From Sticking To The Plastic Cups

Nothing says it's a party like Jell-O shots, but if you want to unleash your post-college knowledge and properly use that degree, you are going to want to prove to your family and friends you've mastered the basics of this sweet grown-up staple. That wisdom starts with making sure the Jell-O doesn't stick to the sides of the plastic cup, and all you need is a little vegetable oil or non-stick cooking spray to demonstrate your prowess.

How does it work? The next time you are adulting and making pistachio-amaretto Jell-O shots or some other artisanal version of these babies, lightly spray the sides of the cup with a flavorless, non-stick cooking oil — save the butter and olive oil for making pancakes or eggs — or take a little vegetable oil on your clean fingers and rub the sides of the wall with this grease. This will ensure your boozy Jell-O slips right out of the cup when you squeeze it into your mouth. And if you are worried that the oil will compromise the taste or flavor of your shots, don't. Both the spray and vegetable oil are neutral in taste and should not impart any new elements to your boozy treats.