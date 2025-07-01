Does Jersey Mike's Serve Breakfast Sandwiches?

America is having a love affair with Jersey Mike's, but for most fans around the country, breakfast isn't on the menu. The sub shop is one of the country's fastest-growing fast food chains, building its popularity on classic East Coast-style subs, including Italian subs and Philly cheesesteaks. But there is one beloved sandwich you probably won't find at your local Jersey Mike's: a breakfast sandwich. Bacon, egg, and cheese on a roll is an iconic staple of New York-area breakfasts, being served at delis, bodegas, and street carts around the region. So why might you be unable to find it on the menu at Jersey Mike's? Well, one little secret about Jersey Mike's is that breakfast sandwiches are only available at select locations.

Browse through comments on Jersey Mike's Reddit page, or start looking at online ordering in some spots around the country, and you'll catch sight of the elusive menu items. According to some commenters who work the sub shop, it appears to be completely dependent on the whims of the franchise owners, and most Jersey Mike's don't bother. But here and there, you find them, especially in the breakfast sandwich-crazed Northeast. For those outside the region, your best bet might be at an airport, with some cities like Orlando and Los Angeles hosting in-terminal Jersey Mike's serving breakfast.