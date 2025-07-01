Does Jersey Mike's Serve Breakfast Sandwiches?
America is having a love affair with Jersey Mike's, but for most fans around the country, breakfast isn't on the menu. The sub shop is one of the country's fastest-growing fast food chains, building its popularity on classic East Coast-style subs, including Italian subs and Philly cheesesteaks. But there is one beloved sandwich you probably won't find at your local Jersey Mike's: a breakfast sandwich. Bacon, egg, and cheese on a roll is an iconic staple of New York-area breakfasts, being served at delis, bodegas, and street carts around the region. So why might you be unable to find it on the menu at Jersey Mike's? Well, one little secret about Jersey Mike's is that breakfast sandwiches are only available at select locations.
Browse through comments on Jersey Mike's Reddit page, or start looking at online ordering in some spots around the country, and you'll catch sight of the elusive menu items. According to some commenters who work the sub shop, it appears to be completely dependent on the whims of the franchise owners, and most Jersey Mike's don't bother. But here and there, you find them, especially in the breakfast sandwich-crazed Northeast. For those outside the region, your best bet might be at an airport, with some cities like Orlando and Los Angeles hosting in-terminal Jersey Mike's serving breakfast.
Some select locations of Jersey Mike's do serve breakfast, but it isn't common
What does Jersey Mike's breakfast menu look like? It's pretty simple, with the basic egg sandwiches being served on the chain's mini sub roll with white American cheese. There are your classic options: bacon, sausage, ham, and a plain egg and cheese, and there is also a steak, egg, and cheese that uses the shaved Philly-style steak meat. The egg is a fried egg, as opposed to the scrambled egg-style folded eggs you see at McDonald's and other fast food breakfast spots.
There is one standout, however, that has real Jersey cred, as Jersey Mike's that do sell breakfast have a pork roll, egg, and cheese. Pork roll, a beloved New Jersey breakfast meat, is a cured and smoked pork product that bears some similarity to bologna, or even SPAM. Sliced into rounds and fried on a griddle, it's a regional specialty that is the state's most iconic breakfast meat. The different names come from different regions of New Jersey, with North Jersey calling it Taylor Ham (based on the most common brand name), and South Jersey saying pork roll. Jersey Mike's, coming from the South, calls it pork roll. Just don't get your hopes up about finding it. Those Jersey Mike's breakfast sandwiches are few and far between, with no clear rhyme or reason to where you find them beyond the whims of local ownership.