Whatever Happened To Black Angus Steakhouse?

Once upon a time, Black Angus Steakhouse was the go-to spot for a celebration dinner for many people. Anniversaries, graduations, birthdays, Black Angus had you covered. Founded in 1964 by Stuart Anderson, the chain pioneered the Western theme that was duplicated by places like Texas Roadhouse and Ponderosa Steakhouse. During the chain's heyday, it had 120 locations. But by the time Anderson passed away in 2016, that had dropped down to 45. According to the company's website, there are now only about 30 locations left, most of them located in California.

When Anderson opened his restaurant, diners could get a steak dinner with soup or salad and a baked potato with toppings for just $2.99. By comparison, you could go to Howard Johnson's that same year and get steak with a small side salad and fries for about $2.45. It seemed like Black Angus was offering more value for just a bit more money.

The chain reached its peak in the early 2000s. In the year 2000, there were 103 locations operating. Over 300,000 customers per week were being served across the country and around 7,770 people were employed by the company. But things soon took a downturn and by 2004, the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At that time, there were 93 locations open. The high cost of beef was cited as one of the major factors, along with more competition.