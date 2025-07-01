Whatever Happened To Black Angus Steakhouse?
Once upon a time, Black Angus Steakhouse was the go-to spot for a celebration dinner for many people. Anniversaries, graduations, birthdays, Black Angus had you covered. Founded in 1964 by Stuart Anderson, the chain pioneered the Western theme that was duplicated by places like Texas Roadhouse and Ponderosa Steakhouse. During the chain's heyday, it had 120 locations. But by the time Anderson passed away in 2016, that had dropped down to 45. According to the company's website, there are now only about 30 locations left, most of them located in California.
When Anderson opened his restaurant, diners could get a steak dinner with soup or salad and a baked potato with toppings for just $2.99. By comparison, you could go to Howard Johnson's that same year and get steak with a small side salad and fries for about $2.45. It seemed like Black Angus was offering more value for just a bit more money.
The chain reached its peak in the early 2000s. In the year 2000, there were 103 locations operating. Over 300,000 customers per week were being served across the country and around 7,770 people were employed by the company. But things soon took a downturn and by 2004, the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At that time, there were 93 locations open. The high cost of beef was cited as one of the major factors, along with more competition.
The decline and future of Black Angus
During the 2008 recession, Black Angus shut down multiple locations in an effort to cut its losses. In 2009, under new ownership, the parent company of Black Angus filed for bankruptcy again. At this point, they had been reduced to 69 locations. Poor sales continued to plague the chain. According to a Technomic analysis (via 24/7 Wall St.), the product Black Angus offered was considered too expensive for its quality. By 2013, they were down to just 46 locations.
In June, 2025, the Torrance, California Black Angus, which had been in business for over 50 years, closed down. In an official statement, management said the land was being redeveloped and the restaurant would move to a new location, but that location was never provided. The plan is to reopen in 2026, so time will tell.
The decline of the steakhouse chain has been a long and arduous journey over the last 25 years. Many factors have come into play, and the chain is still weathering the storm. As of 2024, things were actually looking up for Black Angus as sales were improving and the company was looking to modernize while preserving the heritage and spirit of the restaurant that customers loved. Hopefully, the trend continues for them and they can keep making memories while serving delicious, high-quality steaks.