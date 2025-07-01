Don't Want To Display Your Knives? Invest In One Of These For Hidden Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The best way to store kitchen knives is a conundrum without a one-size-fits-all answer. If keeping the blades sharp is your priority, there's a big drawback to magnetic knife strips, while cooks on a budget might wonder if there are benefits to keeping knives in a jar of rice. Luckily, if your main goal is to keep them out of sight but organized, there's a super simple solution: buy an in-drawer knife block.

If you have pets or children in the house, keeping sharp knives out in the open might worry you, or perhaps you just want to save counter space. However, storing your knives loose in a drawer is usually not worth the risk, as the blades will get dull and you could injure yourself when you reach inside. An in-drawer knife block solves both of these issues by keeping the blades in protective slots. You can buy these organizers in different sizes to fit all sorts of drawers and types of knives.

To house a smaller knife set and leave plenty of extra space in your drawer, the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Knife Organizer can fit nine knives with blades up to nine inches. Cooks with a more extensive collection might opt for the Homemaid Living In Drawer Knife Block, which holds 16 knives with a maximum length of 16 inches.