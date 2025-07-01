Don't Want To Display Your Knives? Invest In One Of These For Hidden Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The best way to store kitchen knives is a conundrum without a one-size-fits-all answer. If keeping the blades sharp is your priority, there's a big drawback to magnetic knife strips, while cooks on a budget might wonder if there are benefits to keeping knives in a jar of rice. Luckily, if your main goal is to keep them out of sight but organized, there's a super simple solution: buy an in-drawer knife block.
If you have pets or children in the house, keeping sharp knives out in the open might worry you, or perhaps you just want to save counter space. However, storing your knives loose in a drawer is usually not worth the risk, as the blades will get dull and you could injure yourself when you reach inside. An in-drawer knife block solves both of these issues by keeping the blades in protective slots. You can buy these organizers in different sizes to fit all sorts of drawers and types of knives.
To house a smaller knife set and leave plenty of extra space in your drawer, the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Knife Organizer can fit nine knives with blades up to nine inches. Cooks with a more extensive collection might opt for the Homemaid Living In Drawer Knife Block, which holds 16 knives with a maximum length of 16 inches.
More knife storage tips for using an in-drawer block
A few nifty tips can help you make the most of your in-drawer knife block. First of all, follow Ina Garten's tip for keeping blades sharp in your knife block. Make sure to place the sharp side of each knife up rather than facing it down. Most blocks, including in-drawer models, keep the whole blade inside the slots, so accidentally cutting yourself shouldn't be an issue.
A potential drawback of some knife organizers is that they slide around when you open the drawer. To fix this, you can place a non-slip mat underneath, or stick small, grippy silicone pads on the underside of the block. You can also buy knife blocks made of non-slip materials, such as the Madesmart Classic Large Knife Mat.
Finally, if your kitchen drawers are on the small side, you might think an in-drawer block will take up too much space. In that case, try a multi-purpose, divided organizer, like the VaeFae Bamboo Silverware Drawer Organizer. This wooden tray contains a small knife block with six slots, and the separate compartments can also hold silverware and other utensils. You can keep your whole drawer organized without feeling like you're sacrificing space just to store knives and only knives.