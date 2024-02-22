Is There Any Benefit To Keeping Knives In A Jar Of Rice?

Ever found yourself in a "grainy" situation trying to figure out the best way to store your knives? Well, you might have heard of the trick of keeping knives blade-deep in a jar of rice. At first glance, it seems a bit out there, but there's a kernel of truth to the benefits this method offers.

First off, rice acts as a natural desiccant. Just like those little packets you find in a new pair of shoes, rice absorbs moisture from the air. Storing your blades in a jar of rice can help keep them dry, reducing the dreaded rust risk. This is especially handy if you're living in an area where the air is as humid as a steamy shower room.

But, it's not just about keeping them dry; it's also about safety. Placing knives in a vertical position in a rice jar means you're less likely to play a dangerous game of "find the knife" in your kitchen drawer. Plus, the rice offers a soft cushion, protecting the delicate edges from getting dinged. It's a win-win, right? Well, before you start pouring your basmati into a mason jar, let's slice a bit deeper.