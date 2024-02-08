Ina Garten's Tip For Keeping Blades Sharp In Your Knife Block

The Barefoot Contessa can always be counted on to come through with ingenious kitchen hacks, whether to help you bake better cakes or whip up delicious plates of pasta. But even after 20 years of doling out advice to her loyal fanbase of home chefs, the star and cookbook author has so many tips up her sleeve that she forgets they are tips and well worth passing on.

Case in point, Garten recently blew the minds of her over 4.2 million Instagram followers when she revealed her secret for preserving her pricey kitchen knives. "It's really important to have sharp knives, and I try not to do things that dull them," she captioned her video post. "I choose knife blocks that hold most of the knives sideways. However, any knives that are held vertically, I have another trick for saving the blade."

In the video, Garten explains that she stores her knives a little differently when using a regular vertical knife block. "If you put it in right side [up], the usual way ... the blade is scraping against the wood," she says, holding a small knife and demonstrating the way the blade hits the wood as it slides into the slot. So, to "save the blade," she places her knives upside down when returning them to the Wüsthof block, which gives them extra room and eliminates the scrape.