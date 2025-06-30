The Ideal Time To Add Potatoes To Your Stew So They Don't Get Mushy

The type of potato you use in a stew will also affect texture and cooking time. While waxy potatoes (like fingerlings) keep their shape well in recipes like potato salad, starchy potatoes (like russets) tend to dissolve more easily in stew. Though some home cooks say to use whatever potatoes you have on hand, spuds with the right balance of starchiness and waxiness, such as the Yukon Gold, are typically one of the best potatoes to add into stew.

Whichever spuds you choose, remember that they should only be added once the stew is almost ready — think of it as the final cooking step. When making classic beef stew, for instance, the potatoes don't enter the scene until after sautéing the onions, searing the beef, and letting these ingredients simmer in broth thickened with a bit of flour or cornstarch. If preparing stew in a crockpot is your thing, the same methodology applies. For a recipe that simmers for 8 to 10 hours, simply chop the potatoes into 1-inch cubes — this ensures they'll cook all the way through — and add them into the pot about 2 hours before the stew is done cooking. This trick will give spuds a silky texture instead of turning to mush, leading to an overall better tasting result.