These Are The Best Potatoes To Add To Your Beef Stew

A warm, comforting bowl of beef stew is as classic as dinner comes, but just because something is classic doesn't mean your standard recipe should be taken for granted. With soups and stews, you are layering your ingredients to pull out maximum flavors and build something delicious with lots of depth. The quality of the aromatics and vegetables, the mixture of liquids you use for your stock, and even small amounts of herbs and spices all contribute to the melding that makes the best stews greater than the sum of their many parts.

For beef stew, the most overlooked of those ingredients may be the potatoes. They are tasty and everybody loves them, yet in stew, they are usually just viewed as a filler; a way to cheaply make this a more substantial meal. Of course, this isn't the case: The right potato is a big part of what makes a stew great, and for our old fashioned beef stew recipe, the right choice was Yukon Gold.

There is no real wrong answer for your beef stew potatoes — russets or red potatoes will work fine — but Yukon Gold potatoes have the best balance of texture and flavor to complement a meaty stew. Russets are often the suggested potato for stew because their starch can help thicken the broth, but they also break down too easily, whereas Yukons have some thickening power of their own while still retaining a hearty, solid bite.