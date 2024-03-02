Why It's Important To Layer Ingredients When Making Soup

Your soup layering begins with anything hearty that you want to be browned — for texture and taste. Meat is the most obvious, as searing the outside will develop way more flavor not only on the meat itself, but also in the bits that get absorbed into your broth. Aromatic vegetables also benefit from browning, as the heat will draw out more complex sweetness from carrots or onion. The last step, pre-stock, is dried herbs and spices. Cooking them in direct heat adds to their taste by helping their flavor bloom, but they should only be cooked for a minute to avoid burning.

Once you've added your liquid, your tougher vegetables will be the first in the pot. This is the time for things like potatoes or broccoli, which will take time to cook, soften, and lend their flavor to the broth. Later additions are more tender vegetables like leafy greens or ingredients like meatballs, which would get waterlogged and break down from long cooking.

Finally you have the end of cooking garnishes that don't benefit from too much heat. Fresh herbs are one, this is also the time to adjust the taste of your soup with acids like vinegar or citrus juice. This is also when things like cream or beaten egg can be added for richness without the risk of curdling from overcooking. Treating every ingredient as an individual is the best way to get them working together.