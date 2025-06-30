This Tonic Water Brand Is So Good, We'd Sip It On Its Own
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sweltering summer day or otherwise, there's nothing like enjoying a cool and crisp bubbly drink. Adding tonic water to tasty mocktails made at home or using it to top off a classic gin and tonic can bring a brightness that's simply unmatched by other carbonated beverages. After trying and ranking 13 popular tonic water brands, we found that the Fever-Tree collection of tonic waters is the absolute best due to its refreshing carbonation and balanced flavor.
Fever-Tree's tonic waters stood out among the rest, not only because it is considered a high-quality brand, but because it offers an impressive variety of flavors. Our tasters found that, in comparison to other popular brands, Fever-Tree really does present the most harmonious blend of each element you'd look for in a good tonic water, all while excluding the artificial sweetness (and accompanying calories or sugar) found in some others.
Additionally, our tasters stated that the bitterness — from quinine featured in the tonic — was well complemented by notes of sweetness and a subtle citrus flavor for a truly refreshing taste. Plus, the small bottles that Fever-Tree tonic water comes in also preserve these unique flavors and even help maintain the tonic's fine carbonation for better mouthfeel.
Fever-Tree tonic water belongs in your next beverage
While some food and drink brands opt for labeling themselves a "premium" option, this doesn't always translate to better taste or quality. The collection of Fever-Tree tonic water, however, really does live up to this claim, making it the perfect companion for any mocktail or cocktail. In fact, several folks on a Reddit thread dedicated to gin, also shared that Fever-Tree tonic water is "100%" worth trying and "makes a noticeable difference" in flavor, especially when used in a G&T.
If you're impressed with the original Fever-Tree Premium Tonic Water and you want to branch out with your flavor profile, the brand also sells elderflower and lemon versions. The elderflower Fever-Tree tonic would be a great product to keep on hand if you want to add a lovely twist to your next sparkling drink or try your hand at our elderflower gin and tonic recipe. Additionally, you can try using the Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water for an even lighter taste with hints of botanicals alongside rosemary and citrus — suitable for enhancing a recipe like our White Linen cocktail. Otherwise, pour the tonic of your choice into a glass with a squeeze of citrus and enjoy sipping Fever-Tree as is!