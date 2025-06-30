This Tonic Water Brand Is So Good, We'd Sip It On Its Own

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sweltering summer day or otherwise, there's nothing like enjoying a cool and crisp bubbly drink. Adding tonic water to tasty mocktails made at home or using it to top off a classic gin and tonic can bring a brightness that's simply unmatched by other carbonated beverages. After trying and ranking 13 popular tonic water brands, we found that the Fever-Tree collection of tonic waters is the absolute best due to its refreshing carbonation and balanced flavor.

Fever-Tree's tonic waters stood out among the rest, not only because it is considered a high-quality brand, but because it offers an impressive variety of flavors. Our tasters found that, in comparison to other popular brands, Fever-Tree really does present the most harmonious blend of each element you'd look for in a good tonic water, all while excluding the artificial sweetness (and accompanying calories or sugar) found in some others.

Additionally, our tasters stated that the bitterness — from quinine featured in the tonic — was well complemented by notes of sweetness and a subtle citrus flavor for a truly refreshing taste. Plus, the small bottles that Fever-Tree tonic water comes in also preserve these unique flavors and even help maintain the tonic's fine carbonation for better mouthfeel.