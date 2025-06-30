The Easiest Way To Grow Celery From Store-Bought Scraps

Fresh vegetables can be expensive. Frankly, so can seeds. Plus, there is all the effort of germinating and protecting young plants at their most delicate. Celery, in particular, is not the easiest plant to grow, particularly when it comes to starting from seeds. But that's where this little trick comes in — not only will you be growing your own celery in no time, but it won't cost you a dime.

The simplest method for growing celery at home starts with the scraps left over after a recipe. Buy yourself a head of celery and cut off the stalks a few inches up from the base. You can use the stalks however you wish — like these creative ways to eat celery — it's the base we're after here. Next, you want to stick that base end into a jar so that the bottom of it is submerged in water — this will allow it to begin to root. For the best results, stick toothpicks in the side to suspend it above the bottom of the jar, like in that old elementary school science experiment with the potato.

Put the jar someplace that receives plenty of sunlight, and be sure to change out the water every few days. The outside of the celery may wither, but eventually, it will root out and begin to grow. It can grow like this for a bit, but you'll get better results if you transfer the plant to a pot with soil. And you'll be eating silky cream of celery soup in no time.