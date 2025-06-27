Starbucks Updated Its Pricing For Drink Extras, And Some Baristas Actually Approve
If you're a regular in your local Starbucks drive-thru, you may not be a stranger to its menu prices. The global coffee chain isn't exactly known for selling the most affordable coffee and tea, and its recent announcement about pricing structure changes could have many loyal customers up in arms. Starbucks shared that customers adding flavored sauces or syrups to unflavored drinks will now be charged a flat fee of 80 cents, regardless of the number of pumps. In pre-flavored drinks, there will no longer be a charge for adding syrups or sauces. Additionally, scoops of Starbucks' uber-popular matcha powder will now cost $1.00 per scoop in non-matcha drinks, and extra matcha powder in matcha beverages will cost the same as adding an extra espresso shot to an espresso drink — increasing the price of a grande to a venti, for example.
Although the general cost has sparked a negative reaction from some customers, many Starbucks baristas are pleased with the decision. In a thread on Reddit, many employees shared that they agree with the pricing structure shift and believe it will help make busy times during their shifts a little less stressful due to a decrease in heavily customized drinks with extra ingredients. "Although it's not perfect, at least it seems like the company is attempting to steer people away from so many add-ons, which will make our lives as baristas easier," wrote one Reddit user.
Starbucks' customers aren't thrilled with the new charges
As one could imagine, if you're a barista working at Starbucks on a busy day and a new order comes in with 15 customizations, you're probably going to be stressed. At least, that's the reasoning many of the coffee chain's current baristas are sharing. One barista explained that a customer had become upset after learning that three extra scoops of dried fruit in their drink added $1.50 to the cost. Meanwhile, the barista thought it was a helpful way to deter Starbucks-goers from continuing to order "crazy drinks."
For Starbucks fans who prefer drinks with heavy customization and extras, these changes could prevent many from ordering customized drinks with their now-higher cost. One customer shared their frustrations on Reddit, saying, "I hope they crash and burn as a business ... They're doing everything they can to get every penny from customers when the drinks were already over priced."
Still, baristas chimed in with comments like, "Some of these fixes were a long time coming. The fruit inclusions most of all, no more 12 scoop nonsense," and "I also think customers don't realize how much product stores have been going through." The consensus among many Starbucks employees seems to be that, although customers may not be pleased about it — and might take it out on the baristas as a result — these pricing changes are for the better if they will make customer drinks simpler, and therefore make their jobs a little easier.