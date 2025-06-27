Starbucks Updated Its Pricing For Drink Extras, And Some Baristas Actually Approve

As one could imagine, if you're a barista working at Starbucks on a busy day and a new order comes in with 15 customizations, you're probably going to be stressed. At least, that's the reasoning many of the coffee chain's current baristas are sharing. One barista explained that a customer had become upset after learning that three extra scoops of dried fruit in their drink added $1.50 to the cost. Meanwhile, the barista thought it was a helpful way to deter Starbucks-goers from continuing to order "crazy drinks."

For Starbucks fans who prefer drinks with heavy customization and extras, these changes could prevent many from ordering customized drinks with their now-higher cost. One customer shared their frustrations on Reddit, saying, "I hope they crash and burn as a business ... They're doing everything they can to get every penny from customers when the drinks were already over priced."

Still, baristas chimed in with comments like, "Some of these fixes were a long time coming. The fruit inclusions most of all, no more 12 scoop nonsense," and "I also think customers don't realize how much product stores have been going through." The consensus among many Starbucks employees seems to be that, although customers may not be pleased about it — and might take it out on the baristas as a result — these pricing changes are for the better if they will make customer drinks simpler, and therefore make their jobs a little easier.