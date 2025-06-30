Add These 2 Ingredients For An Easy, Mexican-Inspired Mac And Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Besides being rich, creamy, and delicious, one allure found in the best decadent mac and cheese recipes is customizability. In fact, to make an easy, Mexican-inspired mac and cheese, all you need to add is two ingredients: taco seasoning and jalapeño-flavored evaporated milk. "So it depends on the flavor, but taco seasoning and the jalapeño evaporated milk would actually go really well with a taco-inspired mac and cheese," chef and cookbook author, Tineke (Tini) Younger told Tasting Table, referencing her new collaboration with Nestlé Carnation, Kickin' Jalapeño Flavored Evaporated Milk.

After her time on "Next Level Chef," the 23-year-old became further known for her viral TikTok mac and cheese recipe. In the recipe, Younger uses evaporated milk, a more concentrated, canned form of milk, to make a super creamy mac and cheese with spiraled cavatappi noodles. To make the dish with a Mexican-inspired twist, all you need to do is add a tablespoon or two of taco seasoning with the spice blend of smoked paprika, garlic, salt, and pepper that Younger "blooms" in butter before making a flour-based roux. Then, just add in a can of jalapeño flavored evaporated milk with the 2 cups of heavy cream in the recipe and mix in the cheese. The result: A smoky cheese sauce with a spicy hint, reminiscent of your favorite taco variations.