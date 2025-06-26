Oreo Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Pie-Inspired Flavor, And You Can Get It Before It Hits Stores

Everyone knows and loves a classic Oreo — that sweet creme stuffed between two chocolate wafers is iconic — but the brand hasn't been afraid to branch out beyond its original flavor. Even though Oreo's first non-chocolate flavor wasn't well received, the brand moved onward and upward, releasing over 65 flavors between 2012 and 2017 alone. In April 2025, Oreo released its first sweet and salty flavor, and next month fans can rejoice in a true taste of summer with a limited time return of the beloved Oreo Blueberry Pie Cookies.

Yes, Oreo fans, those years of lamenting on social media for the return of the pie-inspired cookies have finally paid off, as the Oreo Blueberry Pie Cookies will hit shelves at retailers nationwide starting July 7. If you're too excited to wait that long, you're in luck, because Oreo is oferring the sweet treats in a presale starting today through June 29. Simply visit the website, fill out your information, and wait for an exclusive email announcing that the presale is open on June 30. The presale cookie packs will only be available while supplies last, so if you miss out, you'll have to take a trip to the grocery store and search for a pack on your own.