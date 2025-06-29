Why Geoffrey Zakarian Isn't A Fan Of Wet Marinades

Whether you're an avid home cook or a newbie to making dinner for yourself, no one wants to ruin a steak by preparing it the wrong way. Armed with the best ways to cook a steak, you can still end up with a meal that's subpar, and it all comes down to how you prep the meat. Geoffrey Zakarian, celebrity chef and Food Network host, shared some of his best steak tips with Tasting Table, including why he isn't a fan of wet marinades. Ultimately, this is mostly about one or two common ingredients used in wet marinades.

"I always dry-marinate. I never put a wet marinade in anything, because the minute you put soy in something and you marinate it, it's just all the salt that cooks the beef. ... So dry-marinate, whatever spices you want, but no salt and no soy," Zakarian told Tasting Table. With Zakarian's suggestion in mind, you'll still want to leave the salt out of your dry rub, but there's another reason dry reigns supreme over wet marinades.