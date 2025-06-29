The Beloved Texas Chain Restaurant That Got Put Out Of Business By Sonic

The fast food landscape is constantly changing, and many industry pioneers have fallen by the wayside over the years. These days, there are plenty of fast food drive-thrus that no one even remembers anymore. The drive-thru was the natural evolution of the drive-in, an experience that Sonic still offers today. But Sonic didn't innovate the concept. That honor dates back over one hundred years to the corner of Fort Worth Pike Road and Chalk Hill Road between Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, to a brand called Pig Stand.

Pig Stand, which opened in 1921, let its customers drive up, park, and order a barbecued pork sandwich served right to their window by a carhop. The idea proved so popular that, by World War II, there were 70,000 drive-ins throughout the country. According to the Federal Highway Administration, there were over nine million cars on U.S. roads back then, nearly triple the number from just five years earlier.

Jessie G. Kirby, co-founder of Pig Stand, had the prescient realization that people in cars wanted fast, convenient service. Carhops would approach vehicles, take their orders, and return with food just minutes later. It married the still novel thrill of driving with the emerging concept of fast food. To this day, the chain is credited with some memorable food innovations, including chicken-fried steak sandwiches, onion rings, and Texas toast (yes, it actually comes from Texas), all of which are still diner staples today. Pig Stand also innovated the use of neon signs to advertise a restaurant.