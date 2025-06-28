Here's Why Alcohol Is So Expensive In Washington State

Have you ever traveled to or dreamed of visiting the birthplace of grunge, Seattle, the archipelagic Orcas Island, or volcanic Castle Rock, Washington, popped into a pub for a cocktail and said (in dreams or reality), "Blimey, this drink is expensive?" The Evergreen State has some of the country's lushest scenery, as well as the highest spirit excise tax in the U.S. To complicate matters, there are two taxes applied to alcohol sales: a spirits sales tax and a spirits liter tax.

Spirits, commonly known as alcohol or hard liquor, are controlled and regulated by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, although most of the liquor tax revenue goes to the Washington State Department of Revenue. These agencies dish out a double shot — of taxes. The first tax blow is the spirits sales tax (SST). The SST is based on the selling price of hard liquor to individuals in the original package and sits at 20.5%. But don't throw in the towel if you're considering opening a bar or restaurant in Washington State straight away. The rate paid by on-premises retailers such as restaurants and bars on purchases from distributors and distillers is 13.7%. The second tax hit is a volume-based spirit liter tax (SLT), which charges $3.77 per liter to individuals and 2.44% to retailers.

Neighboring Oregon's excise tax, the country's second highest, is $22.85 per gallon compared to Washington's $36.55 per gallon. Virginia, Alabama, and North Carolina follow Washington and Oregon as the nation's highest liquor-taxed states, while Wyoming and New Hampshire maintain the lowest liquor taxes. A bottle of Tito's Vodka in Wyoming would, at Wyoming Discount Liquor's online price of $17.95 for 750 milliliters, accrue a tax of $0.95 per gallon, and totals out at $18.14. In Washington State, this same bottle would retail for $24.46.