15 Best Wine Bars In Seattle

Sustainable, funky, charming, chic, and a little bit hipster. Seattle offers a bit of everything in its ever-evolving wine scene. The Emerald City is no stranger to wine, as it is located in the second-largest wine-producing state in the United States with over 1,000 vineyards. While a trip east across the mountains to some of Washington's vineyards is certainly worth the trek, wine lovers need not leave Seattle to quench their thirst.

As a Seattle native and a long-time lover of wine, I am continuously exploring and partaking in the many dimensions of Seattle's wine scene. For those wanting to stay local, some of Seattle's wine bars are dedicated to Washington vineyards. Many also feature regional wines from the state's southerly neighbors in Oregon's Willamette Valley. If you're a natural wine fanatic like myself, Seattle has you covered with plenty of pocket-sized wine bars dedicated to the growing popularity of minimal intervention wine. Or, if you prefer to stick to the tradition of Old World wines, step into dimly lit French-inspired wine bars that have popped up across the city. One thing is certain: wine lovers won't go thirsty in Seattle.