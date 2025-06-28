This Might Be Why Your Nespresso Aeroccino Isn't Heating Up Milk
Nothing perks up a morning more than a hot, creamy cafe latte or a homemade cappuccino. But espresso-based coffees aren't always the easiest things to master at home, especially if you're trying to froth milk. Luckily, there are many manufacturers making instant milk frothers now, and the Nespresso Aeroccino might just be one of the best. That is, of course, if it actually heats up the milk properly. If your coffees are coming out annoyingly cold, there might be a fault in your machine, your choice of milk could be damaging it (avoid pre-sweetened milks) – or perhaps you're just taking it off its timer too quickly.
Yes, it really could just be as simple as that. According to the Nespresso website, Aeroccinos are "temperature-sensitive devices". This basically means that they need to run their full cycle to work sufficiently and you need to let them shut off on their own in order for the cycle to finish. If you lift your Aerrocino off its base too early, the milk might not have heated through thoroughly.
Don't worry, we're all impatient when it comes to our morning coffee, but you really do need to just wait until the machine stops running and the light turns off. It should only take about 80 seconds. This indicates that it's ready, and you can sip to your heart's content.
Other reasons for an Aeroccino not heating milk properly
This probably goes without saying, but if your Aeroccino has more than one function, you should also make sure you're pressing the right button. Hey, no one thinks clearly when they're under caffeinated, so you never know. Multiple Aeroccino models, including the Aeroccino Plus, Aeroccino 3, Aeroccino 4, and Aeroccino XL, have both hot and cold frothing options.
The Aeroccino 4 has two different buttons, with the red button indicating warm milk. The earlier Aeroccino 3 and Aeroccino Plus models are just a tiny bit more complicated. You press and release the button quickly for the hot setting and hold it down for at least two seconds for cold. If the machine is set to the cold function the button will light up in a blue color and if it's set to hot it will turn red.
If your milk is still coming out less than hot, the cycle might not be running correctly. There could be a number of reasons for this, like the milk heating up too quickly. This can happen when an Aeroccino isn't cleaned properly (when the machine senses this, it shuts off early). It could also be a technical issue, like a burnt out heating element, which requires some help from Nespresso. But first, make sure you're letting your Aeroccino finish its full cycle and that you're cleaning it after every use. Not doing so is an easy mistake that could damage your Aeroccino, and no one wants that first thing in the morning.