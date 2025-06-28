This Might Be Why Your Nespresso Aeroccino Isn't Heating Up Milk

Nothing perks up a morning more than a hot, creamy cafe latte or a homemade cappuccino. But espresso-based coffees aren't always the easiest things to master at home, especially if you're trying to froth milk. Luckily, there are many manufacturers making instant milk frothers now, and the Nespresso Aeroccino might just be one of the best. That is, of course, if it actually heats up the milk properly. If your coffees are coming out annoyingly cold, there might be a fault in your machine, your choice of milk could be damaging it (avoid pre-sweetened milks) – or perhaps you're just taking it off its timer too quickly.

Yes, it really could just be as simple as that. According to the Nespresso website, Aeroccinos are "temperature-sensitive devices". This basically means that they need to run their full cycle to work sufficiently and you need to let them shut off on their own in order for the cycle to finish. If you lift your Aerrocino off its base too early, the milk might not have heated through thoroughly.

Don't worry, we're all impatient when it comes to our morning coffee, but you really do need to just wait until the machine stops running and the light turns off. It should only take about 80 seconds. This indicates that it's ready, and you can sip to your heart's content.