The Easy Mistake That Could Damage Your Nespresso Aeroccino
Using a Nespresso Aeroccino is fairly simple. Simply fill it with your choice of unsweetened dairy or plant based milk, select a setting, wait a few seconds, and you have yourself a batch of frothy milk ready to be poured. But there is an easy mistake that could damage your Nespresso Aeroccino without you even knowing. While it's common knowledge that you should be cleaning the parts of your machine with soap and water between uses, one of many tips for using a milk frother that most of us don't know is that the same rule applies if you're making a multiple batches of frothed milk.
Because an Aeroccino can only froth so much milk in one go, you'll have to do the milk for each drink separately when you're preparing drinks for a group of people. To do this, most people might pour the milk for the first drink into the prepared espresso or coffee and go ahead and add another batch of milk to be frothed for the next drink they're preparing — but that would be a mistake. The residual milk from the batch before will get reheated along with the fresh milk, making it prone to burning.
So, how does this lead to damage to your machine? Burnt milk leaves a residue behind in your machine and impairs the Aeroccino's ability to heat up your milk. Knowing this, it's important to rinse between batches.
Cleaning and caring for your Aeroccino
Fortunately, cleaning and caring for your Aeroccino is equally as easy as using it. Simply turn the machine off using the main switch and remove it from the base. Heading to the sink, remove and detach each of the Aerocinno's parts — including the lid, the seal, and the whisk — and rinse everything under water. Then, take a non-abrasive sponge and use it to rinse and wipe clean the inside of your Aeroccino. Anything abrasive could cause damage by scratching the shiny inner finish, causing more spaces for milk proteins to attach and eventually burn. Keep in mind that Aeroccinos are not dishwasher safe, and they should not be submerged under water.
When you're finished, dry the inside of your Aeroccino and its parts with a soft cloth and reassemble. You'll want to follow these steps between each use — including when preparing multiple batches of milk at once (although you could skip cleaning the lid and seal until completely finished). This should avoid any burnt milk build up, but if the rust colored spots do for some reason end up developing inside of your Aeroccino, there's an efficient way to clean them off. Your machine will still be safe to use, but you might want to consider replacing it if you notice that your milk isn't heating up evenly. Perhaps you could invest in an XL Aeroccino, like this one on Amazon, that prepares more milk in one go, enough for a large latte or 2-3 cappuccinos.