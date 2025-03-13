The Easy Mistake That Could Damage Your Nespresso Aeroccino

Using a Nespresso Aeroccino is fairly simple. Simply fill it with your choice of unsweetened dairy or plant based milk, select a setting, wait a few seconds, and you have yourself a batch of frothy milk ready to be poured. But there is an easy mistake that could damage your Nespresso Aeroccino without you even knowing. While it's common knowledge that you should be cleaning the parts of your machine with soap and water between uses, one of many tips for using a milk frother that most of us don't know is that the same rule applies if you're making a multiple batches of frothed milk.

Because an Aeroccino can only froth so much milk in one go, you'll have to do the milk for each drink separately when you're preparing drinks for a group of people. To do this, most people might pour the milk for the first drink into the prepared espresso or coffee and go ahead and add another batch of milk to be frothed for the next drink they're preparing — but that would be a mistake. The residual milk from the batch before will get reheated along with the fresh milk, making it prone to burning.

So, how does this lead to damage to your machine? Burnt milk leaves a residue behind in your machine and impairs the Aeroccino's ability to heat up your milk. Knowing this, it's important to rinse between batches.