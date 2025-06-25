Panera's New Limited-Time Items Bring A Taste Of Italian Summer To The Menu
Get ready for a delicious Italian summer that doesn't require a trip across the Atlantic. According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, Panera has announced three limited-time menu items that will bring a taste of Italian summer closer to home. In Panera's survey of 2025 vacation trends, it discovered that 58% of Americans have major FOMO when they see pictures of Italian vacations in their social media feeds. The brand also learned that 78% called an Italian summer trip a "bucket list" item, with many citing the food as the biggest travel highlight. So if you're stuck stateside this summer, you can still enjoy a little Italian staycation and bring some Italian flavor home.
Panera is beefing up its summer menu offerings with the addition of the Flavors of Italy trio: Italian Steak & Mozz, Italian Market Fresh Salad, and Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca available starting on June 25. These items won't be around for long, so if you're interested in these Italy-inspired additions, don't wait to try them.
Here's what to order from Panera this summer
First up is the Italian Steak & Mozz. The Panera press release revealed that this new sandwich features "tender marinated sliced steak, fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato, arugula, garlic aioli, fresh basil and Italian dressing on our Black Pepper Focaccia." Pair that with the Italian Market Salad, which comes with "mixed greens with arugula tossed in Italian dressing. Topped with soppressata, shredded asiago cheese, chopped basil, salt and pepper, chickpeas and croutons." Panera's mixed greens just got an upgrade, so this salad is worth trying.
Wash it down with a Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca, which is "lemonade made with agave nectar and strawberry puree fruit blend, infused with fresh strawberries and basil." An added bonus is that Panera's Unlimited Sip Club members can enjoy this beverage all summer long. New subscribers can sign up before June 30 to get three months free. There are still a handful of menu items we wish Panera would bring back, but this will have to do for now.