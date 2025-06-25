Panera's New Limited-Time Items Bring A Taste Of Italian Summer To The Menu

Get ready for a delicious Italian summer that doesn't require a trip across the Atlantic. According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, Panera has announced three limited-time menu items that will bring a taste of Italian summer closer to home. In Panera's survey of 2025 vacation trends, it discovered that 58% of Americans have major FOMO when they see pictures of Italian vacations in their social media feeds. The brand also learned that 78% called an Italian summer trip a "bucket list" item, with many citing the food as the biggest travel highlight. So if you're stuck stateside this summer, you can still enjoy a little Italian staycation and bring some Italian flavor home.

Panera is beefing up its summer menu offerings with the addition of the Flavors of Italy trio: Italian Steak & Mozz, Italian Market Fresh Salad, and Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca available starting on June 25. These items won't be around for long, so if you're interested in these Italy-inspired additions, don't wait to try them.