The New York Bar From 'Goodfellas' Has Been Open Nearly 200 Years — And Almost Didn't Survive 2020

In the 1990 New York City mob-inspired film "Goodfellas" by director Martin Scorsese, characters played by Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta planned their heist in the dim lights of a little bar in Queens. This wasn't a set created for the film, but a real bar named Neir's Tavern, which is just four years shy of its 200th birthday and one of the oldest NYC restaurants that you can still dine at today. The trio of actors became actual regulars at the bar while filming the movie, and it's also said that this tiny tavern in Woodhaven is where singer Mae West began making a name for herself.

The tavern almost didn't make it past 190, though, as an announcement went out in early 2020 where owner Loy Gordon confessed that he couldn't afford to keep the bar afloat. Neir's had experienced an unprecedented year of low sales, which, coupled with a hefty rent increase from property owners, meant that the full-time firefighter/part-time tavern owner didn't have the means to keep the historic location operational. The story made headlines when Gordon sent an email to devoted fans announcing the closure, but community members quickly banded together to prevent it from happening. Then-Mayor Bill de Blasio awarded the property owner a $90,000 grant for renovations, who in turn agreed to a "handshake agreement" with Gordon on a five-year lease, allowing the iconic tavern to remain a staple of the community.