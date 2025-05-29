After 63 Years, This Legendary Mexican Restaurant In San Antonio Is Being Forced To Close

San Antonio's culinary scene is rich with history and unforgettable flavors, attracting locals and tourists alike with food unparalleled anywhere else in the world. But post-pandemic, the restaurant scene never fully recovered from the hits that it took, equally losing customer sales and employee retention rates. Just days after the beloved, similarly-iconic Denver-based Breakfast Inn announced it was closing its doors for good, San Antonio's legendary Mexican restaurant, Oscar's Taco House, dropped the bomb that it's unexpectedly shutting down permanently — but not by choice.

According to multiple reports from local news sources, Oscar's Taco House is being forced to close by the city to make way for a new bridge. The bridge is part of a five-year project, officially named the South Zarzamora Street Overpass at Union Pacific Railroad, and it is expected to construct new bridges, roads, and sidewalks to improve mobility of the Southwest Side neighborhood. The restaurant's owner, Alex Pruneda, told local news source MySA that the city wanted the building closed by May 15, 2025, but Pruneda wrote a letter begging for an extension to give his 32 employees more time to prepare. The restaurant is set to officially lock up for the last time on June 28.