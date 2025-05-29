After 63 Years, This Legendary Mexican Restaurant In San Antonio Is Being Forced To Close
San Antonio's culinary scene is rich with history and unforgettable flavors, attracting locals and tourists alike with food unparalleled anywhere else in the world. But post-pandemic, the restaurant scene never fully recovered from the hits that it took, equally losing customer sales and employee retention rates. Just days after the beloved, similarly-iconic Denver-based Breakfast Inn announced it was closing its doors for good, San Antonio's legendary Mexican restaurant, Oscar's Taco House, dropped the bomb that it's unexpectedly shutting down permanently — but not by choice.
According to multiple reports from local news sources, Oscar's Taco House is being forced to close by the city to make way for a new bridge. The bridge is part of a five-year project, officially named the South Zarzamora Street Overpass at Union Pacific Railroad, and it is expected to construct new bridges, roads, and sidewalks to improve mobility of the Southwest Side neighborhood. The restaurant's owner, Alex Pruneda, told local news source MySA that the city wanted the building closed by May 15, 2025, but Pruneda wrote a letter begging for an extension to give his 32 employees more time to prepare. The restaurant is set to officially lock up for the last time on June 28.
Oscar's Taco House has been a San Antonio staple for decades
Oscar G. Garcia opened Oscar's Taco House in 1962 at 705 Barrett Place, San Antonio, operating it first as a carhop burger joint and soon adding classic Tex-Mex entrees (if you're curious, here's what makes Tex-Mex different from Mexican cuisine). Garcia's sons took over the restaurant in 1978 after he passed away, but maintained the classic, old-school feel of decor and service. Over 40 years later, the restaurant was purchased in 2021 by close family friend Alex Pruneda, who's continued serving burgers, enchiladas, and, of course, San Antonio's world-famous and unique puffy tacos ever since.
In the midst of Oscar's Taco House ceasing operations, lifelong fans and devoted customers expressed their disappointment on social media. In a Facebook group for San Antonio Restaurants, people shared stories about decades of happy memories within the restaurant's walls. One commenter said "I never thought [this] would happen. I hope they relocate, [because] that's a fav in that area," while another agreed that "it will be missed by customers who called [it] home." Oscar's Taco House has no current plans to relocate, so in the meantime, San Antonians will have to visit one final time before the end of June and take a chance on some of the other absolute best restaurants in San Antonio.