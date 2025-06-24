Pizza Hut Spices Up One Of The Most Heated Food Debates With Its New Menu Item

Pizza Hut is turning up the heat — and the sweet — in the great pineapple-on-pizza debate with a bold new menu lineup. According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, the new Spicy Hawaiian Lover's Pizza is the star of the limited-time Hut Lover's Pizzas collection, which includes four special large pies. Drumroll, please, for this summer lineup: Spicy Hawaiian Lover's, Meat Lover's, Pepperoni Lover's, and Veggie Lover's — all priced at $12.99 each. These new menu items are designed to deliver hefty doses of flavor without the premium price.

At the center of the buzz is the sweet-meets-spicy Hawaiian twist, which features spicy marinara, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeños, and red chili flakes. According to Pizza Hut's 2025 Pizza Trends Report, 38% of pizza fans named pineapple as their favorite topping — and the Spicy Hawaiian Lover's Pizza is here for it. Besides, pineapple on pizza is one of Pizza Hut's most popular menu items, so let's go. Spicy and sweet sounds like a game changer. The other Hut Lover's Pizzas deliver just as much flavor, each packed with a signature combination of premium ingredients.

The Meat Lover's is protein-packed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, seasoned pork, and beef. The Pepperoni Lover's doubles down with extra cheese and extra pepperoni. And the Veggie Lover's piles on mushrooms, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, and black olives. So, whether you're craving sweet heat, serious meat, or a plant-forward bite, the new lineup brings even more yummy options to Pizza Hut's entire menu. All of them are now available for a limited time, and fans can place orders through pizzahut.com or the Pizza Hut app.