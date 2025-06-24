Pizza Hut Spices Up One Of The Most Heated Food Debates With Its New Menu Item
Pizza Hut is turning up the heat — and the sweet — in the great pineapple-on-pizza debate with a bold new menu lineup. According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, the new Spicy Hawaiian Lover's Pizza is the star of the limited-time Hut Lover's Pizzas collection, which includes four special large pies. Drumroll, please, for this summer lineup: Spicy Hawaiian Lover's, Meat Lover's, Pepperoni Lover's, and Veggie Lover's — all priced at $12.99 each. These new menu items are designed to deliver hefty doses of flavor without the premium price.
At the center of the buzz is the sweet-meets-spicy Hawaiian twist, which features spicy marinara, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeños, and red chili flakes. According to Pizza Hut's 2025 Pizza Trends Report, 38% of pizza fans named pineapple as their favorite topping — and the Spicy Hawaiian Lover's Pizza is here for it. Besides, pineapple on pizza is one of Pizza Hut's most popular menu items, so let's go. Spicy and sweet sounds like a game changer. The other Hut Lover's Pizzas deliver just as much flavor, each packed with a signature combination of premium ingredients.
The Meat Lover's is protein-packed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, seasoned pork, and beef. The Pepperoni Lover's doubles down with extra cheese and extra pepperoni. And the Veggie Lover's piles on mushrooms, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, and black olives. So, whether you're craving sweet heat, serious meat, or a plant-forward bite, the new lineup brings even more yummy options to Pizza Hut's entire menu. All of them are now available for a limited time, and fans can place orders through pizzahut.com or the Pizza Hut app.
Extra cheese, extra credit — here's another summer sizzler from Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut also recently launched the first-ever BOOK IT! app as part of the updated "BOOK IT! Summer of Stories" reading program. This new app puts a modern twist on a nostalgic awards program. The beloved 40-year-old literacy initiative now makes it easier for parents and kids to participate and track their reading progress directly from their smartphones. Oh, and there's still free pizza involved. The summer reading app rewards kids in Pre-K through 6th grade with a free Personal Pan Pizza each month — June through August — when they reach personalized reading goals. And for anyone who grew up in the '80s or '90s, that tiny cardboard box holding a piping hot little skillet pizza wasn't just a reward — it was a rite of passage.
For those of us with the numbers "19" in our birth year, those personal pan pizzas defined our generation of American school kids, so here's to keeping today's kids reading (and eating pizza), too. Still timely and personal, Pizza Hut's digital expansion into education is reaching a new generation and helping them build reading habits — and memories — one slice at a time. New flavors, new apps, new summer for pizza lovers, and lots of reading, too. Whether you're defending pineapple's place on a pizza or encouraging your child's next chapter, Pizza Hut is making sure the summer of 2025 is anything but ordinary. It's sweet; it's spicy; it's hot, oh, and it's affordable. That's just the way every summer should be.