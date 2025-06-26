Give Your Sandwiches A Southern Twist With This Staple Bread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From tomato sandwiches to Nashville hot chicken sliders, the South has its fair share of delicious sandwiches. However, the type of bread commonly used doesn't seem to vary that much. Texas toast or your standard white loaf make many appearances, but to give your sandwiches a uniquely Southern twist, make them with cornbread.

Whether you're at a cookout or simply experimenting with leftovers in your kitchen, cornbread has effectively played the role of sandwich bread at one point. Piling barbecued chicken on top of a slice of the earthy loaf or using it to scoop up baked beans partially imitates a sandwich, so you may as well lean completely into it. The savory squares work well with classic Southern sandwich ingredients, like pulled pork, tomatoes, smoked chicken, and more. Rather than just placing them together on a plate, use cornbread as slices to whip up sandwiches with a unique take.

You can make the slices for your cornbread sandwich with Jiffy corn muffin mix, use up leftover slices of old-fashioned hot water cornbread, or give the corn-flavored bread a fluffier finish by adding yeast to it. However you make it, pair it with classic barbecue or Southern foods when making a cornbread sandwich. Brisket with slaw and pickles pulls out the savoriness from the cornbread, while fried chicken and a drizzle of hot honey bring a brunch-like spin to the Southern dish.