Give Your Sandwiches A Southern Twist With This Staple Bread
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From tomato sandwiches to Nashville hot chicken sliders, the South has its fair share of delicious sandwiches. However, the type of bread commonly used doesn't seem to vary that much. Texas toast or your standard white loaf make many appearances, but to give your sandwiches a uniquely Southern twist, make them with cornbread.
Whether you're at a cookout or simply experimenting with leftovers in your kitchen, cornbread has effectively played the role of sandwich bread at one point. Piling barbecued chicken on top of a slice of the earthy loaf or using it to scoop up baked beans partially imitates a sandwich, so you may as well lean completely into it. The savory squares work well with classic Southern sandwich ingredients, like pulled pork, tomatoes, smoked chicken, and more. Rather than just placing them together on a plate, use cornbread as slices to whip up sandwiches with a unique take.
You can make the slices for your cornbread sandwich with Jiffy corn muffin mix, use up leftover slices of old-fashioned hot water cornbread, or give the corn-flavored bread a fluffier finish by adding yeast to it. However you make it, pair it with classic barbecue or Southern foods when making a cornbread sandwich. Brisket with slaw and pickles pulls out the savoriness from the cornbread, while fried chicken and a drizzle of hot honey bring a brunch-like spin to the Southern dish.
Turn your favorite cornbread recipes into mouth-watering sandwiches
The earthy flavor of classic cornbread works pretty well with a variety of ingredients, but things get more interesting when you make sandwiches out of flavored cornbread. If the quick bread has a unique twist or is stuffed with flavorful ingredients, the resulting sandwiches become even more dynamic. Turning cornbread into grilled cheese is always delicious, but with slices of cast-iron fig cornbread, the cheesy sandwich is even better.
Creamy brie works well with the jammy figs, while Gruyere's nutty, earthy taste balances out the sweet fruit. Both picks make for a sweet grilled cheese sandwich that's perfect for those who like their cornbread to feel a little more like dessert. Add a swipe of ricotta or whipped cottage cheese for an even creamier finish, along with a drizzle of honey. If you're not a fan of figs, honey sweet potato cornbread makes for a sweet grilled cheese pick. Gruyere and brie complement sweet potato well, but sharp cheddar and Gouda are excellent with the sweet, caramelized cornbread.
For a sandwich with a meaty flavor, make it with barbecue pork-stuffed cornbread. With the meat already sandwiched into the slices of cornbread, you'll have more room to pile things atop your sandwich. Creamy coleslaw and tangy red onions elevate the barbecue-inspired sandwich, and melted mozzarella and pickled jalapeños bulk it up perfectly.