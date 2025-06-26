13 Unexpected Ingredients To Elevate Your Homemade Pesto

If you want the most delicious, tastiest pesto possible, it's best to make pesto yourself. We get it, though. Store-bought pesto can come in handy when you need to make a quick dinner, and the idea of doing anything other than boiling pasta and opening a jar of sauce seems impossible. If you've never made pesto before, it may sound intimidating, but it couldn't be any easier: Just throw all of your ingredients in a food processor, pulse it a few times, and you've suddenly got homemade, bright and fresh pesto that's ready to enjoy with a variety of foods.

What matters, though, is the kind of ingredients you add to the mix. Of course, classic pesto recipes abound, but you don't always have to play by the rules to make a delicious sauce. Pesto may be one of the most versatile sauces around, allowing you to swap in different ingredients and flavors as you see fit. That's why we've created this list of some unexpected ingredients you can add to your pesto to switch up the flavor — and to make things more interesting in the process. From alternative greens to nuts to fat sources, these ingredients will give your pesto the twist you never knew you needed.