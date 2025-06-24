The Right Way To Blend The Flavor Of Shallots Seamlessly Into Red Wine Sauce

To start, use the same pan that you cooked your meat in to take advantage of some of the leftover flavor. However, like they taught in culinary school, wipe out any excess oil first. You don't want large chunks of shallot in the sauce, so finely mince the aromatic. Next, heat a neutral oil in that saucepan over medium heat and saute the shallots until they're translucent.

When the shallots are sauteed, deglaze the pan with red wine, and scrape any of the brown bits from the bottom. Now, this is the tricky part: After the pan is deglazed, allow it to simmer until the wine is reduced by 50% to 60%. Next, add cold butter (yes, keep it in the fridge until it's time to use it), because as a chef taught me in culinary school, once you add butter, you can't go back. Then, melt the butter to finish the sauce.

Steak was the dish we practiced making the red wine pan sauce with in school, so try it with our oven to cast iron reverse sear steak recipe. The sauce with sauteed shallots also melds well with poultry, so cook our hot honey butter and Dijon grilled chicken recipe to balance out the spicy-and-sweet glaze. As a final option, replace the puree in our pan-seared pork chop recipe.