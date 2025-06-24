The Popular Candy Brand Logo That Artist Salvador Dalí Actually Designed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salvador Dalí, the iconic surrealist artist known for melting clocks and dreamlike paintings, is also the genius behind one of the most recognizable candy logos in the world — Chupa Chups. Those little round lollipops wrapped in bright, crinkly paper have been delighting people with a sweet tooth since the 1950s. In 1969, during a casual meeting with his friend and the brand's founder, Enric Bernat, Dalí was asked to help modernize the company's branding. Over coffee, he sketched the logo on the spot using bright yellow and a bold red script, completing a design re-do in under an hour. Far from a throwaway favor, Dalí's contribution became a lasting visual identity that helped shape the brand's success for more than 50 years.

By the time Dalí redesigned the logo, Chupa Chups were a household name in Spain, but things were a little different. Founded in 1958, the lollipops were similar to Tootsie Pops, but without the candy center. They were originally called "Gol," a name chosen to reflect their soccer ball-like shape. When Bernat changed the name to "Chups," inspired by the Spanish verb "chupar", meaning "to suck," and introduced a catchy jingle, a new brand was born. But Dalí's idea to place the logo on the outside of the lollipop's wrapper was the real genius move. Lollipop logos were usually placed on the sides, which would be torn (and unreadable) upon opening. By centering the logo on the top of the wrapper, it was legible, even after unwrapping. The logo design itself was revolutionary, too.