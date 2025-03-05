Yes, Hard Candy Can Get Moldy. Here's How To Properly Store It

As a mega-food-obsessed entity, we take food storage very seriously here at Tasting Table. However, even we had to admit that hard candy was not on our radar of things that can go bad. In our defense, hard candy is made of nearly 100% sugar which is a natural preservative. The more sugar in a food item, the less likely harmful bacteria and mold will grow on said item. That's why high-sugar items like jams, sodas, and hard candy have a long shelf life. But just because hard candy has an absurdly long shelf life doesn't mean it can last forever.

Yes, the internet rumors are true, hard candy can go bad, but with proper storage, it can safely last for at least a year, if not multiple years. Individually wrapped hard candies, like Jolly Ranchers, tend to have a longer shelf life because of the protective, plastic layer. While you don't necessarily have to individually wrap hard candy to extend its shelf life, it's good to take a page out of the Jolly Rancher handbook and keep any unwrapped hard candy in an airtight container. Additionally, if possible, it's good practice to separate your hard candy by flavors, this will ensure that as they sit over time they don't cross-contaminate and turn a sweet taste into a sour one. Finally, keep all your properly contained candy in a cool, dark place to avoid humidity and condensation build-up inside the container.