Yes, Hard Candy Can Get Moldy. Here's How To Properly Store It
As a mega-food-obsessed entity, we take food storage very seriously here at Tasting Table. However, even we had to admit that hard candy was not on our radar of things that can go bad. In our defense, hard candy is made of nearly 100% sugar which is a natural preservative. The more sugar in a food item, the less likely harmful bacteria and mold will grow on said item. That's why high-sugar items like jams, sodas, and hard candy have a long shelf life. But just because hard candy has an absurdly long shelf life doesn't mean it can last forever.
Yes, the internet rumors are true, hard candy can go bad, but with proper storage, it can safely last for at least a year, if not multiple years. Individually wrapped hard candies, like Jolly Ranchers, tend to have a longer shelf life because of the protective, plastic layer. While you don't necessarily have to individually wrap hard candy to extend its shelf life, it's good to take a page out of the Jolly Rancher handbook and keep any unwrapped hard candy in an airtight container. Additionally, if possible, it's good practice to separate your hard candy by flavors, this will ensure that as they sit over time they don't cross-contaminate and turn a sweet taste into a sour one. Finally, keep all your properly contained candy in a cool, dark place to avoid humidity and condensation build-up inside the container.
Signs your hard candy has gone bad
Moisture is the enemy of preservation, by nature, hard candy has less moisture in its chemical makeup and that's why it tends to last longer than its chocolate or gummy counterparts. However, it's not uncommon to come across hard candy that's just been sitting out in the world, with no expiration or storage date in sight (We're looking at you, candy bowl at the salon).
When it comes to figuring out whether a piece of hard candy is expired, some signs are obvious, while there are others that aren't. One of the obvious signs is seeing active mold on the candy. As we mentioned before, candy stored in high-humidity areas, like a candy dispenser near a grocery store window, can develop mold. Another sign is if the outer layer of the candy is sticky or tacky to the touch, this also means it was exposed to moisture and it's best to avoid it. The final marker of spoilage, and the most unideal one, is taste. If you pop a hard candy into your mouth and it tastes off in any way, too bitter or even bland, we recommend spitting it out and skipping the candy bowl altogether.