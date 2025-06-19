Here's What To Know About Fat Shack From Shark Tank

College of New Jersey graduate Tom Armenti had never worked a job before he opened a restaurant inside a local bagel shop in 2010. When the bagel business closed up at 3 p.m. each day, Armenti took over the store and ran a fast food spot until the wee hours of the morning. His specialty was New Jersey fat sandwiches — oversized subs stuffed with every piece of deep-fried junk food you can imagine.

These were first sold in the 1970s by "grease trucks" that fed hungry students at Rutgers University, and Armenti's business Fat Shack — which starred on "Shark Tank" in 2019 – aimed to spread them across America, no truck required. Armenti spent only $5,000 to start his business and found modest success, but he dreamed of a new location where he didn't have to share a store with another restaurant. One year later, he moved to Colorado to open the first official Fat Shack in Fort Collins, home of Colorado State University.

In 2013, Armenti's good friend Kevin Gabauer joined the business, and by the time of its "Shark Tank" appearance, Fat Shack had 11 locations under its belt. On Season 10, Episode 23 of the show, the two friends sought a wad of cash fatter than their most belly-busting sub, asking for a $250,000 investment for a 7.5% stake. Sandwich slingers like Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli had landed deals on "Shark Tank" before, but would Armenti and Gabauer enjoy the same success?