Make Your Summer Party Cleanup A Breeze With This Organization Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's the one flaw of enjoying the summertime social season and hosting festive al fresco get-togethers? Cleaning up the after-effects, of course. You can nail all the best tips for hosting an unforgettable summer party, with ideas to wow your guests. And you can learn all the greatest hacks for entertaining and actually being able to enjoy your party, too, like how an organized fridge is the secret to stress-free dinner-hosting. But what about when the last friend heads home and you're surrounded by things to put away, dishes to wash, trash to pick up, and leftovers to pack up? Talk about a buzzkill. But just one more hack — a crucial one at that — can significantly soften the transition from party fun to post-hosting relaxing: Create a cleaning station.

Technically, you want two cleaning stations, which might be combined or separated. You want an area for guests to easily be able to leave garbage and used dishware, and you want everything you're going to need to tidy up in one handy spot. Imagine being able to sweep all the evening's refuse into a compost bin, can, or bag in one fell swoop. Or consider being able to sweep crumbs up and wipe surfaces down with all your supplies within arm's reach. By essentially tidying up your tidying necessities and streamlining what guests do with things like cups and leftover food, you can minimize cleaning time. If you entertain often, you can even make your station(s) a more permanent fixture.