This Store-Bought Cheddar Cheese Is Affordable But Disappointing

Let's be honest: No cheese is as beloved as cheddar. After all, it was declared America's favorite cheese in a 2021 YouGov poll. Even the Brits, who are plagued with rumors of having an unsophisticated palate, agree that cheddar reigns supreme. In fact, cheddar cheese was ranked Great Britain's favorite cheese in a recent survey by Branston. Considering this cheese has been around for well over 800 years, it's no surprise that it still satisfies an array of palates around the world. And that can be credited to the various types of cheddar that are readily available for consumption. From extra sharp to mild, it's important to remember that the aging process affects the amount of sharpness cheddar cheese will have. Luckily, there are plenty of popular cheese brands that offer an assortment of different cheddars. While some brands produce delicious iterations that are perfectly sharp with an incredibly crumbly texture, others are severely lacking in both the flavor and texture departments. One brand that's guilty of the latter is Lucerne.

Lucerne's extra sharp cheddar cheese is so mediocre that it was ranked the worst store-bought cheddar cheese by the Tasting Table staff. Despite it being one of the cheapest brands at various supermarkets — it usually costs less than $6 at retailers like Tom Thumb and Safeway – it completely fails to deliver the flavor it promises on its packaging. Labeled as an extra sharp cheddar, this cheese lacks the signature sharpness cheddar is known for. In fact, it has a very mild flavor, which honestly doesn't taste bad. However, that flavor profile would be more acceptable coming from a cheese that's labeled as mild.