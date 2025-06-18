The Costco Pizza Price Change That's Way More Reasonable, According To Shoppers

Costco's famous Take and Bake Pizza Combo ranked pretty highly when we reviewed some of Costco's premade meals. It's what you might consider a supreme pizza and features pepperoni, sausage, roasted peppers, and onion, along with cheese to make a flavorful, balanced bite. Normally these pizzas go for $16.99. One eagle-eyed Redditor spotted the pizza with a steep discount at just $6.99.

There's no indication whether or not this is just a special at this one Costco location or if the price was reduced to move excess product quickly. The price was spotted on the sell-by date, so it's possible the store was just trying to get rid of these pizzas because they didn't want to have to throw them out.

Since the price was listed both on the label and a separate sign, it's probably not a pricing error. Obviously on Reddit they're hoping this is the new normal because, as delicious as a Take and Bake pizza is, not everyone agrees that it's worth the $16.99 price tag. That's especially true when you can get a carry out pizza from well known chains (and even Costco itself where you can get a whole, 18-inch pizza) for much less. Costco's food court may only have cheese (which isn't all that good in our opinion) or pepperoni (which is one of the best food court items they sell), but they're just $9.95. The Combo pizzas used to be available for that price, too, until 2020, according to Food Republic.