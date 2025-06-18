The Costco Pizza Price Change That's Way More Reasonable, According To Shoppers
Costco's famous Take and Bake Pizza Combo ranked pretty highly when we reviewed some of Costco's premade meals. It's what you might consider a supreme pizza and features pepperoni, sausage, roasted peppers, and onion, along with cheese to make a flavorful, balanced bite. Normally these pizzas go for $16.99. One eagle-eyed Redditor spotted the pizza with a steep discount at just $6.99.
There's no indication whether or not this is just a special at this one Costco location or if the price was reduced to move excess product quickly. The price was spotted on the sell-by date, so it's possible the store was just trying to get rid of these pizzas because they didn't want to have to throw them out.
Since the price was listed both on the label and a separate sign, it's probably not a pricing error. Obviously on Reddit they're hoping this is the new normal because, as delicious as a Take and Bake pizza is, not everyone agrees that it's worth the $16.99 price tag. That's especially true when you can get a carry out pizza from well known chains (and even Costco itself where you can get a whole, 18-inch pizza) for much less. Costco's food court may only have cheese (which isn't all that good in our opinion) or pepperoni (which is one of the best food court items they sell), but they're just $9.95. The Combo pizzas used to be available for that price, too, until 2020, according to Food Republic.
Get it while you can
One Redditor claiming to work at Costco says the store might just have a surplus of Take and Bake Combos they need to get rid of. Multiple commenters claiming to work at Costco say their store no longer sells Combo pizzas at all. If that's true, then it might be getting discontinued for a second time.
In the Reddit thread, two users say their store has dropped the Combo and replaced it with a new Four Meat Pinsa-style pizza that is $14.99. This has been confirmed on TikTok and elsewhere, as some stores rolled it out earlier than others. Once again, however, some people feel this $14.99 price is just too high. It's not clear if the price is consistently $14.99 or $16.99 for the four meat, but it's definitely not $6.99 anywhere.
Based on all the evidence, it looks like the Combo pizza may be getting ready to disappear from Costco. If it's one of your favorites, you may want to stock up, especially if you can find them for just $6.99. The ones pictured were found in Michigan, but there's no word on the same deal being offered elsewhere.