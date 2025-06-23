The Chef-Approved Ingredients That Make Your Pasta Sauce Taste Like A Secret Recipe

Preparing pasta can be daunting for some home cooks. After all, it seems like restaurants always do it better, but that could be due to a few hacks that some of us just didn't know about. While nearly anyone can make a quick Alfredo sauce, and there are a million sauces for spaghetti, if you want to elevate your pasta sauce's flavor, chefs have a few secret ingredients up their sleeves. Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur of Arthur & Sons Joe Isidori told us some of his chef-approved ingredients that make pasta sauce taste like a secret recipe, starting with lemon zest.

"A little lemon zest goes a long way," says Isidori. "It's one of those secret weapons that brightens the whole dish. Cuts through the richness, especially in buttery or creamy sauces, and gives it that lift."

If you're feeling adventurous, go beyond just lemon zest and add even more dimension to a dish. Isidori reveals another of his cheffy secret ingredients for pasta sauce, saying, "Sometimes I'll also sneak in a dash of anchovy paste or a splash of white wine — it's all about layering flavors without overpowering the simplicity of the pasta." Just heed his wise words when he talks about a little, a dash, or a splash, because less is more, and too much of a good thing can spoil an otherwise perfect meal.