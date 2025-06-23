How To Mix A Flavorful, Non-Alcoholic Sangria That Doesn't Seem Like Just A Boring Punch

Whether you want to call them non-alcoholic drinks or mocktails, bars, restaurants, and even distilleries now offer a long list of sophisticated adult beverages with 0% ABV. You can follow suit for your next summer soiree with a flavorful batch of non-alcoholic sangria. We've consulted author and cocktail Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski for some tips on how to mix non-alcoholic sangria without it becoming just a boring punch.

Whereas a traditional sangria recipe (like this red sangria) uses a base dry red wine and Grand Marnier to do the heavy lifting in terms of taste, Stryjewski told us that, "a non-alcoholic sangria would essentially be a punch." However, in order for it to be a sangria dupe, she creates a complex base to bring a trifecta of flavors that aren't just fruity and sweet. "I'd try a combination of tea, syrup, citrus, and other juices," she explains. "Something carbonated like club soda, fizzy lemonade, or grapefruit soda will help add a bit of bite."

Tea is full of tannins, just like red wine, providing that same dry, slightly bitter, earthy element to sangria. A simple syrup would counter the savoriness of tea, while citrus and fruit juices are the tangy and bright mixers that most conventional sangria recipes contain. A club soda will bring a refreshing bite and help equalize an overly sweet punch. That said, grapefruit soda and ginger ale are carbonated flavor agents.