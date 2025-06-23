How To Mix A Flavorful, Non-Alcoholic Sangria That Doesn't Seem Like Just A Boring Punch
Whether you want to call them non-alcoholic drinks or mocktails, bars, restaurants, and even distilleries now offer a long list of sophisticated adult beverages with 0% ABV. You can follow suit for your next summer soiree with a flavorful batch of non-alcoholic sangria. We've consulted author and cocktail Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski for some tips on how to mix non-alcoholic sangria without it becoming just a boring punch.
Whereas a traditional sangria recipe (like this red sangria) uses a base dry red wine and Grand Marnier to do the heavy lifting in terms of taste, Stryjewski told us that, "a non-alcoholic sangria would essentially be a punch." However, in order for it to be a sangria dupe, she creates a complex base to bring a trifecta of flavors that aren't just fruity and sweet. "I'd try a combination of tea, syrup, citrus, and other juices," she explains. "Something carbonated like club soda, fizzy lemonade, or grapefruit soda will help add a bit of bite."
Tea is full of tannins, just like red wine, providing that same dry, slightly bitter, earthy element to sangria. A simple syrup would counter the savoriness of tea, while citrus and fruit juices are the tangy and bright mixers that most conventional sangria recipes contain. A club soda will bring a refreshing bite and help equalize an overly sweet punch. That said, grapefruit soda and ginger ale are carbonated flavor agents.
More sangria tips from Katie Stryjewski
Now that you have a good idea of how to build a flavorful base for non-alcoholic sangria, Stryjewski has additional tips that will really distinguish sangria from fruit punch. "I like spending extra time on presentation for non-alcoholic options," she says. "I don't want non-drinkers to feel like they're drinking a substitute or a recipe with something removed — I'd like them to feel like they're getting something special." Alcoholic sangria likewise relies on an impressive presentation by adding real fruit that not only provides a vibrant pop of color, but also soaks up the drink and supplies a chewy texture.
The same goes for a non-alcoholic sangria, which Stryjewski says to dress up "with fruit slices, edible flowers, or even a fancy ice ring. Serve it in a nice bowl or pitcher with good glassware." We've got many different sangria recipes for you to convert into non-alcoholic sangria. For example, you can convert this summery watermelon sangria by swapping the vodka and white wine for peach tea and lemon lime soda. Blending and straining the watermelon and macerating the blackberries and peaches before pouring and mixing in the tea and soda. Add whole berries, peach slices, and mint to the pitcher while garnishing serving glasses with a watermelon wedge. Another fancy decoration idea comes from Tory Sidle's Rose Sangria, which places fresh berries in an ice tray with water to freeze into colorful, fruity ice cubes.