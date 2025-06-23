The Best Ground Beef For Nachos, According To A Chef

There's nothing better than a beefy, cheesy plate of nachos, but not all nachos are made the same. There are ways to elevate your plate that will make your taste buds very happy, and one of those ways has to do with the kind of ground beef that you use. So what cut of meat is best for ground beef in your nacho recipe? To get to the bottom of this, we asked Jorge Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist and chef and partner at Chilango, Minnesota, and Sueno in Dayton, Ohio.

When it comes to the best cut of beef overall for ground beef, Guzmán said in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, "This all depends on what you will be using the ground beef for — if you grind sirloin you'll get a really lean beef and if you grind ribeye you'll get a really fatty grind."

He continued, "If we're talking about nachos, I would go with an 80% meant to 20% fat ratio. So I might buy some sirloin and also beef fat and cube them up together in proper weight ratio — so 80g meat to 20g fat, and mix after grinding."