The Onion You Should Avoid When Making Homemade Onion Rings

More than just a bar food, the onion ring claims its glory by having the perfect contrast of flavors and textures. The crispy, savory exterior coating enrobes a soft, subtly sweet caramelized onion center. And better yet, making onion rings at home is relatively simple — whether you're deep frying them in beer batter, baking them in panko breading, or making restaurant-worthy onion rings in the air fryer. However, before cooking them, it's important to note that there's one onion you should avoid. Chef and cookbook author, Tini Younger, known for her comfort food recipes on TikTok and her time on "Next Level Chef," told Tasting Table, "I think the worst, or maybe something that I would not suggest is a red onion ... they're not bitter, but they're more for salads and stuff, they're not meant to just eat [as] an onion ring."

Red onions are known for their pungency, which makes them perfect for pickling in acid, or chopping thinly and immersing in cold water to take away some of their heat. Their strong bite works well when paired with other complex and powerful flavor profiles, like as a garnish for tacos or on a bagel with cream cheese and smoked salmon. But when it comes to onion rings, you want to select a white or yellow onion variety, which will caramelize well and are typically more mild and balanced than red onions. That way, the vegetable's sweetness shines through more readily with every bite.