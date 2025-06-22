3 Herbs That Add Big Flavor To Summer Cocktails
Warm summer weather means beating the heat with ice-cold refreshments. Whether you're a fan of cocktails, mocktails, or both, there's something everyone can enjoy. Adding fresh herbs to the mix is a great way to get the most robust flavor out of a drink. This is an especially good use for any leftover store-bought or homegrown herbs you need to use up. Tasting Table spoke to author and cocktail Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski to get her thoughts on the best herbs you can use to add even more flavor to your summer cocktails. Per Stryjewski, "[M]y three favorite herbs for summer cocktails are mint, basil, and sage."
The cocktail expert mentions that all three of these herbs are quite versatile and go with a number of different summer fruits and time-tested spirits. What's more? The fresh taste and aromatic properties of each one are sure to level up the flavor of any drink to which they're added. Stryjewski notes that she prefers to use these herbs in a smash cocktail that includes "muddled fruit, herbs, and/or [a] citrus topper with spirit and sweetener and served over crushed ice." There are so many different possibilities for each of these herbs that include classic cocktails, modern upgrades to old school recipes, and even brand new creations informed by your own taste preferences.
Mint
Mint is a versatile herb that delivers a delightful punch of cooling flavor, and Stryjewski says it "goes with just about anything." You can easily use it as a muddle or garnish in a Moscow mule cocktail or any other variety of mule that you wish. Additionally, one of the most well-known drinks featuring the potent herb flavor is a classic mint julep cocktail recipe. This mix of muddled mint leaves, simple syrup, and bourbon is definitely a hit for the summertime and all year round, with a refreshing flavor that can't help but satisfy.
When considering how you want to use fresh mint in your cocktails, think about the flavors of summer you enjoy the most. Whether it's plump berries in a fruit salad or a frosty glass of lemonade, you can let this inform your choice of beverage. For example, if you're a fan of combining iced tea and lemonade into the drink known as an Arnold Palmer, consider spiking your beverage with a splash of bourbon, whiskey, or vodka and a generous helping of muddled mint. You can also make a lovely mojito-style mocktail using a simple syrup, sparkling water, muddled mint, and lime juice.
Basil
When you think of basil in the summertime, your first thought might be about a refreshing caprese salad. While this itself is delicious, there are plenty of uses for the green herb both in your salads and your drinks. Stryjewski mentions that "basil is great with cucumber, strawberries, rhubarb, watermelon, and clear spirits." This gives plenty of room to play with a lot of different flavors. On the sweeter side, you can whip up a strawberry and basil white wine spritzer recipe that will definitely dazzle any summertime party guests between the bubbles, basil, and berries. You can also try a botanically flavored gin and cucumber basil smash, which calls for muddled basil leaves and cucumber slices, simple syrup, gin, lemon juice, and tonic water served over crushed ice.
Getting into more savory territory, take inspiration from a caprese salad and make a batch of basil Bloody Mary cocktails or mocktails. Because basil plays well with clear spirits, gin and vodka are certainly front-runners for pairing with the muddled herb and your choice of sweeteners and mixers. If you love tart citrus flavors, try a basil limoncello cocktail, which uses muddled basil leaves, lemon juice, limoncello, vodka, agave nectar, and sparkling water.
Sage
About sage, Stryjewski says "[it] has an earthier flavor that I like combining with ginger, blackberries, peaches, and aged spirits." This is the perfect herb to tie in the flavors of summer in a spirited beverage that won't disappoint. Make a sage-infused simple syrup to add to a blackberry and sage gin and tonic for a delicious beverage that's as complex as it is refreshing. To make the simple syrup, steep fresh sage leaves in a mixture of boiled sugar and water to let the flavors fully permeate. Combine your homemade herbal simple syrup with muddled blackberries, lemon juice, gin, and ice, then shake and strain into a tumbler and top with sparkling water.
Sage also goes well in a bourbon and peach cocktail or added to a citrusy paloma. If you wish to veer off the beaten path with your recipe, try a sage-absinthe cocktail that packs a punch of otherworldly flavor. Burnt or smoked sage leaves also make a unique addition or garnish to your favorite cocktails. Taste test and see what works for you, and always remember to enjoy responsibly.