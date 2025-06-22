3 Herbs That Add Big Flavor To Summer Cocktails

Warm summer weather means beating the heat with ice-cold refreshments. Whether you're a fan of cocktails, mocktails, or both, there's something everyone can enjoy. Adding fresh herbs to the mix is a great way to get the most robust flavor out of a drink. This is an especially good use for any leftover store-bought or homegrown herbs you need to use up. Tasting Table spoke to author and cocktail Instagrammer Katie Stryjewski to get her thoughts on the best herbs you can use to add even more flavor to your summer cocktails. Per Stryjewski, "[M]y three favorite herbs for summer cocktails are mint, basil, and sage."

The cocktail expert mentions that all three of these herbs are quite versatile and go with a number of different summer fruits and time-tested spirits. What's more? The fresh taste and aromatic properties of each one are sure to level up the flavor of any drink to which they're added. Stryjewski notes that she prefers to use these herbs in a smash cocktail that includes "muddled fruit, herbs, and/or [a] citrus topper with spirit and sweetener and served over crushed ice." There are so many different possibilities for each of these herbs that include classic cocktails, modern upgrades to old school recipes, and even brand new creations informed by your own taste preferences.