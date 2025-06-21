The Only Way You Should Be Serving Baked Goods At Your Breakfast Buffet

Unlike stuffy dinner parties that take lots of effort to organize, breakfast buffets are much easier to host. Simply display a selection of store-bought baked goods on your counter, set out some fresh fruit and cream cheese, and get a batch of coffee brewing to get the party started. Guests can self-serve and mingle, or sit down and feast over their plate of Danish pastries, bagels, and muffins. But, here's a word of advice if you're hosting a breakfast buffet for the first time: serve your baked goods in half.

Why is this such a great move? Firstly, it equates to less waste. It's easy for guests to load up when so much inviting food is on offer, risking that they'll overdo it and leave half-eaten treats on their plates. Instead, slicing items in half means diners can satisfy their cravings with smaller portions, leaving nothing to be discarded afterwards. Secondly, it also gives your guests the opportunity to try more. They can pick up half of a muffin and pair it with half of a croissant or a pain au chocolat, mixing and matching their own personalized plate of goodies.