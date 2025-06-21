This Vintage Commercial Was The Source Of One Of The Most Iconic Food Phrases In TV History

You can tell that advertising is truly successful when you're thinking about a product without even realizing you're thinking about it. Like when you hum the Pepto-Bismol theme while doing the dishes or robotically enunciate the "better ingredients, better pizza" slogan as you open the Papa John's app (a pizza chain with a mean gluten-free crust option). Maybe it's not the catchphrase you remember, but the advertisement itself. We can still remember these '90s beer ads for a reason. Yet, when it comes to this vintage commercial, both the catchphrase and the ad itself are memorable, even if we can't always place the product at the center.

This now-iconic Alka-Seltzer commercial premiered in 1969 and featured an Italian couple in the kitchen trying a plate of fresh spaghetti and meatballs. But the catch is that the commercial is a commercial within a commercial. The actor does repeated takes, exclaiming, "Mamma Mia! That's a spicy meatball!" while a director repeatedly yells out instructions. It's not until the very end that the audience sees the main actor, played by Jack Somack, pop Alka-Seltzer in a glass of water to assist with his (presumable) heartburn from those very spicy meatballs. The catchphrase took on a life of its own, standing the test of time and marking a huge leap in the way brands produced narrative-style commercials.