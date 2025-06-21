This Popular Dollar Tree Recipe Turns Freezer Meals Into Takeout-Style Loaded Fries

Grab four bowls and place a portion of the mac and cheese at the bottom of each one followed by the fries and spicy nuggets. Then scatter over some shredded Pepper Jack cheese and a few of the pickle slices from the jar before digging in.

While you could oven bake your fries and nuggets, deep frying them will give them a flavor that's closer to a takeout-style serving of loaded fries. Better yet, seeing as you'll have plenty of seasoning, pickles, and cheese left, you'll have many of the fixings on hand to make your loaded fries again. Just top up your Dollar Tree shopping basket with another box of mac and cheese and some chicken nuggets. Of course, you could switch the seasoning for spices that are already in your pantry (such as a Creole or fajita spice mix), sub the cheese for cheddar, or swap out the pickles for pickled jalapeños to make loaded fries from around the world. A dollop of mayo or a few drops of hot sauce will also transform your loaded fries into a spicy, creamy, and crispy dish.

What's more, you can similarly upgrade your boxed mac and cheese too. For example, consider adding pantry staples such as a splash of canned soup, stirring through an egg, or sprinkling in some fish sauce to boost the savory flavor and nutritional content of the base of your loaded fries bowl.