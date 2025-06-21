This Popular Dollar Tree Recipe Turns Freezer Meals Into Takeout-Style Loaded Fries
If you're after an addictive takeout meal that's guaranteed to please even the pickiest of palates, it doesn't come better than a portion of to-go loaded fries, like these loaded gyro fries. But did you know you can make a batch at home that's cheaper and equally as filling with nothing but a few affordable freezer meals and ingredients from Dollar Tree? Showcased in this inventive Tiktok from @dollartreedinners all you need is a box of mac and cheese, four portions of Banquet chicken nuggets and fries, a block of Pepper Jack cheese, hot Nashville chicken seasoning, and a jar of dill pickles to make enough loaded fries for a family of four.
Dollar Tree Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl 4 Banquet Chicken Nuggets & Fries microwave meals 1 box Dollar Tree Premium Shells and Cheese 1 block Pepper Jack cheese (shredded) Dill pickle chips (for topping) Nashville Hot seasoning Oil for frying (vegetable, canola, etc.) Instructions: Prep the Ingredients: Cook the shells and cheese according to the package directions. Set aside and keep warm. Shred the pepper jack cheese. Fry the Fries and Nuggets: Heat oil in a deep fryer or heavy pot to 350°F (175°C). Remove the fries from the microwave meals and deep fry them for about 4 minutes, or until golden and crispy. Lightly season the fried fries with Nashville Hot seasoning and transfer them to a baking sheet. Next, fry the chicken nuggets in two batches for about 4 minutes total, flipping halfway through. Place the cooked fries and nuggets in a warm oven (about 200°F) to stay hot while you prepare the sauce and bowls. Make the Nashville Hot Sauce: In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of Nashville Hot seasoning with 4 tablespoons of the hot frying oil. Stir well to form a spicy sauce. Coat the Chicken: Toss the fried chicken nuggets in the Nashville Hot sauce until evenly coated. Assemble the Bowls: Start with a bed of macaroni and cheese. Evenly distribute the fries and Nashville hot chicken nuggets over the mac and cheese. Sprinkle shredded pepper jack cheese generously on top. Finish each bowl with about three dill pickle chips. Notes: Serve immediately for the best texture! You can adjust the Nashville Hot seasoning level depending on your spice preference. If you don't have a deep fryer, you can also bake or air fry the fries and nuggets, but deep frying gives it the closest texture to the KFC version. dollartreedinners budgetmeals cheapdinnerideas nashvillehotchicken loadedfries dollartreefoodfinds comfortfoodonabudget macandcheesebowls dollartreerecipes #dinnertransformation
The first step is to cook your box of mac and cheese according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile, deep fry all the fries that come inside the boxes of nuggets and drain them on a paper towel or cooling rack. While still hot, sprinkle on some Nashville seasoning to lend them a fiery kick. Next fry all the chicken nuggets and set them aside while you make a sauce to coat them with. To prepare the sauce, combine a couple of tablespoons of the seasoning mix with some of the hot oil used for frying. Pour this over your nuggets and stir until their surface is fully coated.
How to assemble your loaded fries
Grab four bowls and place a portion of the mac and cheese at the bottom of each one followed by the fries and spicy nuggets. Then scatter over some shredded Pepper Jack cheese and a few of the pickle slices from the jar before digging in.
While you could oven bake your fries and nuggets, deep frying them will give them a flavor that's closer to a takeout-style serving of loaded fries. Better yet, seeing as you'll have plenty of seasoning, pickles, and cheese left, you'll have many of the fixings on hand to make your loaded fries again. Just top up your Dollar Tree shopping basket with another box of mac and cheese and some chicken nuggets. Of course, you could switch the seasoning for spices that are already in your pantry (such as a Creole or fajita spice mix), sub the cheese for cheddar, or swap out the pickles for pickled jalapeños to make loaded fries from around the world. A dollop of mayo or a few drops of hot sauce will also transform your loaded fries into a spicy, creamy, and crispy dish.
What's more, you can similarly upgrade your boxed mac and cheese too. For example, consider adding pantry staples such as a splash of canned soup, stirring through an egg, or sprinkling in some fish sauce to boost the savory flavor and nutritional content of the base of your loaded fries bowl.