The Absolute Best Outshine Frozen Fruit Bars Are A Total Fan Favorite
Is there anything better than an ice cold popsicle on a hot summer afternoon? We think not, which is why we always make sure to stop by the freezer aisle on every grocery run. One of our go-tos? A refreshing fruit bar from Outshine, which we ranked as number one on our list of the best store-bought popsicle brands. Made with real fruit and no high-fructose corn syrup, these popular popsicles outshine all of the artificially flavored options out there.
Outshine fruit bars are available in a wide range of flavors, from creamy coconut and zesty lime to sweet and spicy mango with Tajín, so there's bound to be a one out there that's fit for your cravings. But if you're looking for the best flavor to start with, you can't go wrong with classic strawberry. We taste-tested and ranked 14 different fruit bars from Outshine, and the strawberry pops easily claimed the top spot.
Scattered with bits of fresh strawberry and flavored with real strawberry juice and cane sugar, the bars are sweet without being overbearing, and offer none of that artificial aftertaste you get with many sugary popsicles. Meanwhile, its perfect pink hue comes not from food dye, but beet juice. To that point, it's no wonder that this flavor is frequently being restocked at our local grocery store — it's a total fan-favorite.
The internet raves over the Strawberry fruit bars
Indeed, Tasting Table staffers aren't the only ones who favor the strawberry Outshine fruit bars. On TikTok, you'll find loads of posts of folks gushing over the flavor, including one from user @lemononeverything, who captioned her video recommending them, "stopping myself from eating them all in one sitting." In the product's review section on the Outshine website, the praise continues. "Taste like summer," one reviewer wrote, adding, "These fruit pops are so good! They taste like real fruit, and are perfect for the heat in the summer. The ingredients are clean and guilt free ... We went through one box so quickly, we liked it so much!" Another buyer even called them a "lifesaver" after getting their tonsils removed: "The strawberry bars are my all time favorite. The flavor is the best! I just got my tonsils and adenoids out ... and I keep having to send my husband to the store to get more because I'm eating so many!"
And while we're hardly shocked by the internet's love of the bars, we have been pleasantly surprised by the some of the unique ways buyers recommend taking them up a notch. "I love them and sometimes I add Tajín and chamoy," shared one TikTok commenter on @lemononeverything's video, while, on Facebook, a fan recommended blending a few of these in a blender with rum to create the perfect icy and fruity summer cocktail. Needless to say, this is one tasty treat that offers endless possibilities.