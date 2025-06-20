The Absolute Best Outshine Frozen Fruit Bars Are A Total Fan Favorite

Is there anything better than an ice cold popsicle on a hot summer afternoon? We think not, which is why we always make sure to stop by the freezer aisle on every grocery run. One of our go-tos? A refreshing fruit bar from Outshine, which we ranked as number one on our list of the best store-bought popsicle brands. Made with real fruit and no high-fructose corn syrup, these popular popsicles outshine all of the artificially flavored options out there.

Outshine fruit bars are available in a wide range of flavors, from creamy coconut and zesty lime to sweet and spicy mango with Tajín, so there's bound to be a one out there that's fit for your cravings. But if you're looking for the best flavor to start with, you can't go wrong with classic strawberry. We taste-tested and ranked 14 different fruit bars from Outshine, and the strawberry pops easily claimed the top spot.

Scattered with bits of fresh strawberry and flavored with real strawberry juice and cane sugar, the bars are sweet without being overbearing, and offer none of that artificial aftertaste you get with many sugary popsicles. Meanwhile, its perfect pink hue comes not from food dye, but beet juice. To that point, it's no wonder that this flavor is frequently being restocked at our local grocery store — it's a total fan-favorite.