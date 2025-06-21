The Country That Eats The Most Avocados Isn't The US

Whether folks are smearing avocados on toast, chopping them into salads, or using them as an egg substitute in fudgy vegan brownies, there's no doubt about it: many Americans adore this ingredient. On the whole, the United States consumes 1.2 million metric tons of the creamy green fruit each year, making the nation the second in terms of total consumption. This is despite a series of supply chain issues and general price increases over the past few years. But if the U.S. is the second highest consumer of avocados, then which is the first?

By a somewhat surprisingly not-so-wide margin, it's none other than our neighbor to the south, Mexico. According to data from the World Population Review, Mexico comes in just ahead of the U.S., with a consumption rate of 1.3 million metric tons of avocado annually. Avocados are, of course, a staple in Mexican cuisine. From tacos and tortas to soups, sauces and, yes, everyone's beloved guacamole, you'll find them incorporated into a multitude of Mexican dishes.

Considering they are indeed a crop native to Mexico, it's no surprise that it leads the world in terms of avocado consumption — and production. Per Statista, the nation harvests nearly 3 million metric tons of the fruit per year — around 2 million more than both the second and third biggest producers, Colombia and the Dominican Republic. It's also the world's largest exporter of the crop. In 2024 alone, it exported a whopping $4 billion worth to other countries, totaling 41.9% of the global avocado market (via World's Top Exports).