This Panera Bread Hack Will Convince You To Order The Side Baguette Every Time

Since the first location opened in 1987, Panera Bread has been the perfect place to get a light yet filling brunch. To get a meal that includes a sandwich, salad, and soup cheaper than ordering each item individually would cost, consider this clever ordering hack from TikTok user Leaha Ureel.

Ureel posted a video on TikTok demonstrating her go-to Panera Bread order, which involves ordering the chain's soup and salad combo with a baguette side. She then splits the baguette in half, putting some of the greens, chicken, and dressing from the salad between the two slices of bread and creating a makeshift sandwich. The official Panera Bread account commented on the video, saying, "We love this," and several other commenters were excited to order it for themselves.

Panera Bread offers two Value Duet meals that include both soup, salad, and a baguette: the Caesar Salad and Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup combo, and the Greek Salad and Creamy Tomato Soup combo. However, it seems Ureel used the chain's You Pick Two deal, as she stated in the comments that she ordered the Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken. With the You Pick Two promotion, customers can choose from a variety of soups, salads, and sandwiches and receive a bag of chips, a baguette, or an apple on the side. Prices vary by location, but in the Cincinnati area, the combo ranges from $8.98 to $12.98, depending on which items you order.