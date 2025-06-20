This Panera Bread Hack Will Convince You To Order The Side Baguette Every Time
Since the first location opened in 1987, Panera Bread has been the perfect place to get a light yet filling brunch. To get a meal that includes a sandwich, salad, and soup cheaper than ordering each item individually would cost, consider this clever ordering hack from TikTok user Leaha Ureel.
Ureel posted a video on TikTok demonstrating her go-to Panera Bread order, which involves ordering the chain's soup and salad combo with a baguette side. She then splits the baguette in half, putting some of the greens, chicken, and dressing from the salad between the two slices of bread and creating a makeshift sandwich. The official Panera Bread account commented on the video, saying, "We love this," and several other commenters were excited to order it for themselves.
Panera Bread offers two Value Duet meals that include both soup, salad, and a baguette: the Caesar Salad and Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup combo, and the Greek Salad and Creamy Tomato Soup combo. However, it seems Ureel used the chain's You Pick Two deal, as she stated in the comments that she ordered the Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken. With the You Pick Two promotion, customers can choose from a variety of soups, salads, and sandwiches and receive a bag of chips, a baguette, or an apple on the side. Prices vary by location, but in the Cincinnati area, the combo ranges from $8.98 to $12.98, depending on which items you order.
Other You Pick Two hacks
There are tons of Panera Bread ordering hacks you can use to get the best meal for the lowest price, and Ureel's suggestion is not the only one that seeks to make the You Pick Two deal even juicier. For instance, if you decide you want one of the sandwiches from the You Pick Two selection rather than a soup and a salad, you can swap out the bread with a bagel for only $0.50. You can then combine any sandwich with any bagel flavor, making the flavor possibilities nearly endless; just be sure not to order the worst Panera bread sandwich.
You can also use the You Pick Two menu to get a customized bowl of mac and cheese simply by ordering it with a salad that includes whatever toppings you want on the pasta. This is a great way to amplify the mac and cheese's flavor, since it usually only comes with bacon.
Customers seeking a specific sandwich should peruse the Value Duets menu, as there are five different sandwiches and soup combos featured. The Value Duets are even cheaper than their You Pick Two counterparts, and if you're sharing a light meal with a friend, you can put half of your sandwich filling on the baguette to make Ureel's hack work without a salad.