Panera Bread's Worst Sandwich Gets The Proportions All Wrong

Panera Bread bakes its bread in house to make all of its sandwiches, toasts, and bagels, providing a stellar foundation for a wealth of different fillings and garnishes. We taste tested 16 different Panera Bread sandwiches to find the best option for your next visit. We also found that the worst sandwich is the Toasted Garden Caprese Sandwich.

Along with taste, overall satisfaction, sauces, and garnishes, a crucial factor for our ranking was filling-to-bread ratio. And the proportions of the toasted garden caprese sandwich were all wrong. We get that Panera is first and foremost a bakery, but a sandwich isn't all about the bread. We'd be generous in saying that the bread-to-filling ratio was 90 to 10, with the toasted ciabatta this bread came on completely overwhelming the whole sandwich.

Not only was there a mismatch in terms of bread and filling, but the proportion of fillings inside the sandwich also didn't do it any favors. A good caprese mozzarella and tomato salad should have thick-cut, juicy tomatoes, plenty of sweet and savory basil, and slices of fresh mozzarella that are on par with the thickness of the tomatoes. Unfortunately, Panera's caprese sandwich was filled with way too much cheese, way too little basil, and measly, thin tomato slices. The overly bready, overly cheesy caprese sandwich resulted in an overly bland taste that landed it in last place.