What's The Difference Between Poached Eggs And Eggs Benedict?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eggs are the number one breakfast staple in America. Between 2023 and 2024, Civic Science collected survey data from more than 1,300 people in the U.S. and found that 38% of them included eggs in the first meal of the day, beating out every other option. There's good reason for it too. Eggs are not only delicious and full of protein, but they're also incredibly versatile. There are seemingly endless ways in which to them, but two very popular options are poached eggs and eggs Benedict.

The difference between them is easily defined. Poaching is just a method of preparing eggs, comparable to boiling or frying, but involves cooking them without the shell in barely simmering water. Eggs Benedict on the other hand is an entire dish – traditionally English muffins topped with Canadian bacon or ham, poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce.

Confusion about this distinction may come from looking at certain restaurant breakfast menus. Poached eggs might be listed as a dish that comes with toast and perhaps sides. So whether you're after a simple egg or the whole shebang, here's what you need to know.