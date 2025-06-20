The Specific Lemonade Starbucks Uses In All Your Favorite Drinks

While it's best known for coffee and lattes, Starbucks has a variety of non-coffee drinks, including several made with lemonade. The chain uses the citrusy beverage in its popular refreshers and teas, and also serves it on its own. It's impossible to perfectly recreate Starbucks lemonade at home, as the brand uses its own concentrate that isn't sold in grocery stores.

Starbucks makes its lemonade by diluting its branded concentrate with filtered water. The concentrate is fairly simple, as the Starbucks website lists the drink's only ingredients as water, lemon juice, sugar, lemon oil, and ice. It is used in four of the brand's Refreshers (though these can be ordered without lemonade), the Blended Strawberry Lemonade, and several flavors of tea lemonade. While the lemonade itself is caffeine-free, some of the drinks that include it are not.

Opinions on the taste of the lemonade are mixed, with some saying it makes drinks sweeter and others saying it makes them more sour. On a Reddit thread, some users stated they find Starbucks' lemonade to be too sweet, while one person said, "Strawberry refresher w/ lemonade is one of my go tos and IMHO the lemonade adds a bit of tartness to the drink not sweetness."