Don't Assume All Starbucks Lemonade Is Caffeine-Free — Here's Why

Usually, when you stop by Starbucks, you're looking for a caffeine boost. But if you don't want that jolt, or just need some refreshment, lemonade seems like a nice caffeine-free treat. Well, you might want to double check that before you order. Starbucks has a few different versions of lemonade as part of its list of drinks that aren't coffee, and a few of them will actually suit your caffeine-free needs. Its standard lemonade is well-liked, and the Lavender Lemonade is the pink treat we didn't know we needed. But the company has also been experimenting with all kinds of new ways to deliver caffeine in unique ways, including the lemonade-flavored Starbucks Refreshers.

We've tasted all 23 flavors of Starbucks Refreshers (and ranked them from best to worst), and you should know that they all contain caffeine. Some of these are the more well-known, trendy drinks that surfaced a few years ago, like Pink Drink and Dragon Drink. There are also four lemonade-flavored variations on the lighter fruit refresher flavors: Strawberry Açaí, Cran-Merry, Blackberry Sage, and Mango Dragonfruit. And while a Blackberry Sage Lemonade might sound like a "refreshing" way to perk up the afternoon without caffeine, you'll also get a little bit more of a kick than you were looking for. Also, while this might less of a surprise, the Iced Matcha Lemonade and Green Tea Lemonade also have caffeine due to their tea ingredients.