The NOLA Style Blue Bottle Pod Is Nespresso's Most Café-Worthy Blend Yet

If you're a fan of Blue Bottle Coffee, Nespresso, or both, you're going to want to learn about the newest coffee pod on the market — a limited edition collaboration between the two brands. If you're not familiar with Blue Bottle Coffee, it's a popular coffee chain that has locations in many major cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and more. People love Blue Bottle because of its small batch roasting, high-quality lattes, and various coffee beans that you can order straight to your home.

Now, while Nespresso does have many of its own pods that are staples to the brand, it also sells limited edition pods that become quite beloved as well. Many times these limited editions become people's all-time favorites, and I'm curious to see if that will be the case with the Blue Bottle NOLA Style Blend Nespresso pod.

This coffee pod is a recreation of Blue Bottle's top selling item in the cafés, the Iced Nola. It's meant to bring the exact drink that you order in the Blue Bottle shop right to your kitchen, with the ease of just popping it straight into your Nespresso machine. As a fan of the Iced Nola from the Blue Bottle shop, I was curious to give this Nespresso pod a taste test.