The Common Grilling Mistake That Causes Trout To Stick Every Time

There is one other reason you absolutely should not be grilling frozen seafood — you risk cooking the outside of the fish while leaving the center stubbornly raw. This uneven cooking happens because the frozen interior prevents heat from penetrating evenly throughout the fish. So, while the surface chars and potentially burns, the core remains cold and uncooked, creating an unappetizing texture. This is an essential tip for grilling any meat, not just fish. The closer you bring your raw meat to room temperature, the more evenly it will cook, allowing heat to distribute uniformly.

Here are two ways you can thaw your fish, depending on how much time you have. You can either move your trout from the freezer to the refrigerator and leave it to thaw overnight, or you can keep it submerged in lukewarm water for an hour or so. Either way, make sure you pat it dry thoroughly with paper towels before seasoning it and transferring it to your grill. Do make sure your grill is thoroughly clean. If you don't have a stainless steel brush handy, two basic kitchen ingredients — salt and vinegar — can get the job done.

The last thing you need is patience. It's important not to turn your fish too soon (this is equally true about grilling any meat). Moving the fish, or any piece of meat for that matter, before it's fully cooked breaks that protective sear and exposes the delicate flesh to the grates.